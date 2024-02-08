Aventon’s Pace 500.2 e-bike offers a 40+ mile range at 20 MPH for $924 ($675 off)

Aventon is offering its Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike for $924 shipped, after using the promo code GETMOVING for an additional $75 off. Down from its usual $1,599 price tag, we’ve seen costs drop to $999 several times over 2023, with most of the discounts coming in the form of one-day flash sales and occasional weekend sales, while the last sale of the year saw a drop further to a $600 low. Today it comes in as a 42% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – $324 above the all-time low from the end of the year sale. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or checking out our in-depth review at Electrek.

The Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike comes equipped with a 500W brushless rear-hub motor alongside a removable 48V lithium-ion battery that propels it up to speeds of 20 MPH using only the throttle, and up to 28 MPH using its five levels of pedal assistance. It can travel up to 40+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and comes stocked with an array of accessories (separate from the free inclusions) like integrated lights with turn signal functionality, puncture-resistant tires, and a backlit display that gives you real-time metrics for your speed, battery life, and pedal assist level. You can even charge your smartphone with its concealed USB port and sync to the Aventon app during your ride.

Aventon Pace 500.2 Cruiser e-bike features:

The Pace 500 ebike provides the rider with ultimate balance of comfort and power. With an upright cruiser frame and a cushy saddle, you’ll have excellent riding posture and will not want to stop the fun! Luckily, a large battery with fast charge capabilities, 3-4 hours until full, means that you can get back in the saddle in no time. A powerful motor gives you the ability to get where you’re going faster than you ever expected, and five levels of pedal assist plus a throttle function mean that you can expend as little or as much energy as you like whilst doing so. Get out there and feel the Pace on our most popular ebike!

