Belkin’s new BoostCharge Hybrid features a 5,000mAh power bank and 25W wall charger

Belkin is launching a new hybrid charging solution today that can refuel your iPhone at home or while out and about. The new Belkin BoostCharge Hybrid makes it so you don’t have to choose between a wall charger and a power bank, as it’s both in one.

The newest Belkin release expands the company’s BoostCharge lineup with a 2-in-1 design. It’s just as capable of an everyday carry accessory as it is for using around the house, packing both a 5,000mAh power bank and 25W USB-C charger into a handheld design. So while it may look like your average charger, it packs more than just a roster of USB-C and USB-A ports or a fold out wall plug.

It can charge two devices at once in both configurations, with 25W of power available when you’re plugged into a wall. It’ll drop down to a 20W USB-C output from its internal battery. Easily my favorite part about Belkin’s latest release is that you can plug the BoostCharge Hybrid right into the wall to refuel. You don’t have to use an extra wall adapter or USB-C cable. That makes it perfect for travel, or just anyone who likes to keep their charging accessories on the simpler side.

Here’s a full rundown on the features:

Hybrid portable charging technology

Dual ports (1x USB-C and 1x USB-A) support two devices charging simultaneously

25W USB-C PD3.0 PPS wall charger for fast charging

20W power bank 5K for a quick power boost to your device

Compact and sleek design that fits in your pocket

Foldable prongs (US, China, Japan, Philippines and Taiwan prongs only)

2-year warranty

Made with recycled plastic products*

100% recycled plastic packaging

The new Belkin BoostCharge Hybrid is now available for purchase directly from Belkin as well as at Amazon. It enters with a $59.99 price tag in either case, and is up for pre-order. Shipping is expected for next week on February 14, 2024.

The new Hybrid Wall Charger 25W and Power Bank 5K from Belkin reminds me a lot of one of my favorite Anker chargers. The hybrid GaNPrime Power Bank is a personal highlight even all this time after my initial review, and so I am glad to see Belkin adopting much of the same design. It doesn’t have quite as large of an internal battery, but there’s also a more affordable price tag on Belkin’s option.

