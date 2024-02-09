Cruise into spring on Segway’s Ninebot F35 electric kickscooter for $500 (Reg. $680)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F35 KickScooter for $499.99 shipped. Down from its usual $680 price tag, it saw a few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs to $460 in early Christmas sales and further to a $450 low later in the same month. Today’s deal comes in as a 26% markdown off the going rate and drops costs to the third-lowest price that we have tracked matching Black Friday sales as well as the current discounted rate on Segway’s website.

The Ninebot F35 sports a 350W motor that propels the scooter up to 18.6 MPH for up to 25 miles on a single charge, and can handle slopes with a max incline of 20%. It features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power to climb hills at the cost of mileage. The scooter is designed with a foldable frame for easier storage and transport when not in use, and features 10-inch pneumatic anti-skid tires, a front regenerative electric brake and a back disc brake, a built-in LED headlight, an integrated LED display alongside companion app support that allows you to monitor and adjust settings as you may need.

If you’re looking for a cheaper model or one with far better mileage, Hiboy is currently offering deals on its line of S series models, like the S2R for $399.99 shipped, down from $800. It has a 350W motor and a 313Wh battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 22 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $417.99 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $539.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you’re instead looking for a unique e-bike thats as stylish as it is powerful, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the four special promotional deals being offered by QuietKat, led by its latest release, the Lynx All-Terrain e-bike. It sports a Cafe Moto-inspired motorbike design, equipped with a 2-speed 1,000W hub-drive motor and a 48V battery that work together to push the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 63 miles on a single charge – along with a variety of updated and upgraded features.

Segway Ninebot F35 KickScooter features:

Versatile All-In-One Mobility Solution: The Segway Ninebot F35 with a top speed of 18.6 mph, 25-mile single-charge range, and a robust 265lbs load capacity. Its 350W power effortlessly conquers steep 20% grade slopes.

Unmatched Riding Comfort and Stability: Enjoy a remarkably smooth and stable ride on various terrains thanks to the 10-inch pneumatic tires and superior shock absorption.

Enhanced Safety with Dual Brake System: The Segway Ninebot F35 features a front-wheel mechanical drum brake and a regenerative electric rear brake, ensuring a secure ride. Plus, the regenerative braking system recycles energy.

Smart and Efficient Battery Management: With the Smart Battery Management System, your battery is in safe hands.

Quick Folding and Riding Modes: The Ninebot F35’s Quick Folding System allows for easy storage in your trunk, making it the ideal choice for those on the go. Choose from three riding modes – Eco, Standard, and Sport – with preset speed limits to suit your journey’s needs.

