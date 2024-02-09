OnePlus 11 clearance discount lands at new $445 all-time low (Reg. $700)

Woot is beginning to clear out the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone with a discount down to $444.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. This is down from the original $700 price tag you’d pay on an unlocked 128GB version of the handset, and now it’s $255 off. The last mention had it on sale for $570, and now it’s beating that by an extra $125 to mark a new all-time low. The newer OnePlus 12 may have taken the throne of being the brand’s latest smartphone, but anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest can now lock-in an even better price. Head below for more.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package.

I’ve personally been using this smartphone for the past few months, and have been loving the taller screen aspect ratio and premium build – but we take a closer look at exactly how that stacks up in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google.

The new OnePlus 12, on the other hand, is at least worth considering if you want a newer device. It’s not going to be as affordable, but you can save $100 right now thanks to what is essentially a free storage bump up to the 512GB capacity at $800. It upgrades to the more recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, as well as a slightly larger 6.82-inch display. We also have the full scoop on what’s new with specs over at 9to5Google.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

