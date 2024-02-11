Beats Studio Buds+ fall to $130 with transparent design for first time in months (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the Beats Studio Buds+ for $129.99 shipped in all four colors. That includes the eye-catching transparent model, as well as some other styles. Each one is down from the usual $170 price tag, and in the case of the clear version, is on sale for the first time since Black Friday. That previous price in November was just cents below today’s discount, and now to start February you can lock-in a near all-time low in all four styles. Head below for a closer look.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May of last year and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There are 36 hours of listening for good measure and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

There’s of course still something to be said for the original Beats Studio Buds. They currently sell for $90 at Amazon and deliver a more affordable way to bring home some of the latest earbuds from Beats. You’re going to be skipping out on some of the more recent adjustments to the buds, like the improved battery life and ANC. But if you’re on a tighter budget, then these are worth a look.

If you’re looking for something else, we also just rounded up all of our favorite options from 2023. Including some of the usual players in the space you’d expect like Sony, Anker, and Jabra, last year saw some competitive new releases from the likes of Denon, JBL, and other brands that wowed us with novel features, incredible sound quality, and some of the best values around in the true wireless earbuds market.

Beats Studio Buds+ features:

Beats’ custom acoustic engine delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Hear what you want with two distinct listening modes: personalized Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. More music, less charging with up to 36 hours of listening time. Enhanced compatibility with one-touch pairing and a robust set of native Apple and Android features. Find your fit with four pairs of silicone tip sizes to fit a wider range of ears. The tips create a comfortable seal for the best acoustic performance while keeping noise out.

