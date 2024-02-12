ASUS 16-inch Chromebook Flip CX5 with dual USB-C 3.2 ports falls to $599

Best Buy is now offering the ASUS 16-inch Chromebook Flip CX5 for $599 shipped. This is $50 off the usual $649 price tag and a rare discount on the more recent Intel 12th Gen refresh. It’s the best in several months and comes within $50 of the all-time low from last summer. ASUS just updated its Chromebook Flip CX5 with a newer 12th Generation Intel chipset to start off 2023. It only saw few discounts period in its first year, and now the newer iteration is on sale. Head below for more.

This Chromebook model rocks a Core i3 processor to drive all the pixels on its 16-inch NanoEdge display and also features 128GB of storage and 8GB of onboard memory. The same 2-in-1 design as the original model remains, letting you convert it between a typical laptop and folding back the keyboard into more of a tablet design. There’s also plenty of I/O, with an HDMI 2.1 output being joined by dual USB-C 3.2 slots that also make the cut alongside a typical USB-A port.

We’re also still tracking discounts on Google’s new Pixel Tablet for those who would rather skip the 2-in-1 functionality and just want something a bit more portable. There’s still the novel design that lets it dock onto a speaker base to charge, while also converting it into a Nest Hub of sorts when not in use. Pricing starts at $449 right now and comes joined by deals on an extra Speaker Dock at $98.

More on the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5:

The 16-inch ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 has a new look and features up to the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processor plus WiFi 6E for powerful performance and connectivity. To deliver expansive visuals in any scenario, its three-sided NanoEdge display with a 16∶10 aspect ratio fits more screen into the chassis, while a Harmon Kardon-certified audio system offers a quad-speaker design to deliver impeccable sound.

