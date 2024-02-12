All four of Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases are on sale from $42 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is now discounting four different official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases. A favorite of the batch has the first-ever price cuts on the Standing Case with Strap starting at $54.54 shipped. Both Sand and Graphite designs are included in the sale, each of which normally sells for $85. This is 35% off or more and marking the very first discounts so far. This cover takes the one-handed focus of extra accessories like a PopSocket and blends it right into a protective case. It’s made of an eco-conscious silicone, and features two-tone designs with the rubber strap that can fold back in when not in use. If Samsung’s Z Fold 5 is a bit too unwieldy to use with just one hand, this case helps give you some extra grip. Head below for deals on three other cases.

Also on sale today, Amazon is keeping the deals flowing over to another one of the official Samsung Z Fold 5 cases. The company’s in-house Slim S Pen cover now drops down to $79.99 in several styles. It would normally set you back $100, and is now clocking in as one of the best discounts yet. We previously noted just how far these cases went to fix the S Pen storage on the new Z Fold 5, and today’s price cut only makes it more of a must-have.

These official Samsung Z Fold 5 cases outfit your Galaxy handset with an eco-conscious silicone exterior made of 15% post-consumer recycled material that adds a bit of extra grip and protection to your foldable. But the real reason you’re going to want the case is that each one has a built-in S Pen slot, allowing you to more reliably carry around your stylus. There are three fun colors available, including ivory blue, sand, and graphite, each of which pairs with an S Pen in a complementary color.

All of the Z Fold 5 cases on sale:

More on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Standing Case:

The Galaxy Z Fold5 Standing Case with Strap has a simple yet practical design that lets you freely swap between different accessories to fit your needs. Whether you’re looking for the perfect hands-free viewing angle or trying to prevent accidental drops, we’ve got you covered. The case also contains eco-conscious material — providing protection with a purpose.

