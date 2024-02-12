Google Pixel 7/Pro now start from $440 with these clearance discounts (Reg. $599)

Woot currently offers Google Pixel 7 Pro for $599.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Today’s offer applies to an unlocked 256GB capacity model, dropping it down from the original $999 price tag and $940 going rate at Amazon right now. Today’s discount saves you $399 and also marks the third-best price cut to date at within $80 of the all-time low. We breakdown how this smartphone stacks up against the 2023 roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $399 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on this higher-end model.

Also on sale alongside its flagship counterpart, the Google Pixel 7 is also discounted at Woot to start off the week. It now means an unlocked 128GB capacity model sells for $439.99. That’s a discount from the original $599 price tag and matching the all-time low for only the second time. We last saw it on sale earlier in the year at $450, with today’s offer returning to the best-ever price from back in December.

Pixel 7 comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Around the back is a dual-sensor camera array, which is powered by the smartphone’s Tensor G2 chip – just like you’ll find on the Pixel 7 Pro above.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

