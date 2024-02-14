Check out these eBooks from TradePub that are free for 9to5Toys readers

TradePub continues to partner with us here at 9to5Toys to give our readers access to free eBooks. To download the eBooks from TradePub, simply enter in your email to sign up, and you’ll be able to download the eBooks to your desktop within less than a minute. This week’s roundup includes an eBook on cloud computing, a guide to machine learning and end-to-end encryption, how to take a break from your career, and a look at training your brain for success. Keep reading below for more details.

The Self-Taught Cloud Computing Engineer by Paul McFedries ($35.99 Value)

Available for free through February 28, this eBook is an all-inclusive guide for IT professionals looking to master cloud computing concepts.

If you’re a beginner with basic computer hardware and software understanding, this book provides the means to transitions into a cloud computing career. Starting with a focus on the Amazon cloud, you’ll be introduced to fundamental AWS cloud services, followed by advanced AWS cloud services in the domains of data, machine learning, and security. Next, you’ll build proficiency in Microsoft Azure cloud and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) by examining the common attributes of the three clouds, differentiating their unique features, along with leveraging real-life cloud project implementations on these cloud platforms. Finally, you’ll get guidance on cloud certifications and career development.

Enterprise AI in the Cloud: A Practical Guide to Deploying End-to-End Machine Learning and ChatGPT Solutions by Rabu Jay ($48.00 Value)

Also free for 9to5Toys readers through February 28, this eBook will help you embrace emerging AI trends within your own operations.

Enterprise AI in the Cloud: A Practical Guide to Deploying End-to-End Machine Learning and ChatGPT Solutions is an indispensable resource for professionals and companies who want to bring new AI technologies like generative AI, ChatGPT, and machine learning (ML) into their suite of cloud-based solutions. If you want to set up AI platforms in the cloud quickly and confidently and drive your business forward with the power of AI, this book is the ultimate go-to guide. The author shows you how to start an enterprise-wide AI transformation effort, taking you all the way through to implementation, with clearly defined processes, numerous examples, and hands-on exercises. You’ll also discover best practices on optimizing cloud infrastructure for scalability and automation.

Taking A Career Break For Dummies by Katrina McGhee ($15.00 Value)

Taking a Career Break for Dummies might be the exact type of encouragement you need for your next window of opportunity. Free through February 28.

Taking A Career Break For Dummies shows you that a career break could be life-changing. Career breaks give us a chance to pause to identify opportunities and dreams, focus on the things we’ve been missing, and develop new skills. This book empowers you to take the leap into your next chapter. There are dozens of reasons you might want to do it, but whatever your circumstance, this friendly Dummies guide will help you value your own well-being, give yourself permission to grow and explore, and reclaim your time, your life, and your happiness.

Train Your Brain For Success: Read Smarter, Remember More, and Break Your Own Records by Roger Seip ($12.00 Value)

Available now through February 27, this eBook will help you learn to train your mind for levels of success you didn’t know were possible.

Professionals and entrepreneurs do a great job of keeping up appearances. But if they’re honest with themselves, they’re short on living the life they really want. Train Your Brain For Success provides the perspective to analyze how you got where you are and, more importantly, learn the skills to get where you truly desire to be. Train Your Brain For Success explains specific ways of thinking and acting that will get anyone where they want to go, fast. Learn to condition your mind to move towards success automatically, by discovering greater memory power and fundamental techniques for boosting reading speed and comprehension.

