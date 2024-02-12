Fitbit Versa 4 tracks heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and more with 6-day battery at $150 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch for $149.95 shipped. It drops down from the usual $200 price tag to save you 25%, and is the first discount since the holidays. We’ve only seen a few price cuts over the past year, and this returns to the second-best of them. It’s within $3 of the all-time low, too. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new onboard Google features in our launch coverage, or you can just head below the fold where we break down the whole feature set.

The new Versa 4 delivers one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, arriving with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring.

As much as we can recommend the Fitbit Versa 4 for a platform-agnostic solution, there’s no beating Apple’s in-house wearables if you’re rocking an iPhone. Even the previous-generation models are worth a closer look, as Apple Watch Series 8 clearance arrives to markdown 45mm styles to new all-time lows at $279. With $150 in savings, pinch detection is seemingly like less and less of a must-have – especially at $50 under our last mention for the new Series 9.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch features:

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

