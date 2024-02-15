Samsung’s half TB EVO Select microSD card just dropped back to its $25 Amazon low

While we do have some notable deals running right now on some of the higher-end cards, Amazon is now offering a particularly solid price drop on the 512GB Samsung EVO Select microSD card at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $35 or more these days, this marks a return to the Amazon all-time low, landing on par with last year’s holiday deal. The 130MB/s EVO Select might not be as fast as the PRO Plus or PRO Ultimate models we have on sale, but it is a whole lot less pricey – the 512GB of PRO Ultimate is down at $48 right now. So if you favor storage capacity over speeds, today’s deal is definitely worth a look at a price like this. Head below for more details.

The EVO Select might not be the fastest option out there, but it still comes from the popular stable of Samsung solutions with compatibility across a broad range of gear, from cameras and drones to gaming consoles, Android handsets and more. It also lands with Samsung’s protection against water, extreme temperatures, drops, and more with a 10-year warranty included.

However, if you are after the latest and greatest from the brand, we are also still tracking the 256GB PRO Ultimate model down at $28 alongside the half TB variant for $48 shipped. Clearly a more pricey proposition than the EVO above, but these solutions clock in with speeds up to 200MB/s. All of the details you need are right here and in our hands-on review.

Samsung EVO Select microSD card features:

Store lots of media on your phone with this micro SD memory card, load games on your Nintendo Switch and other devices, and download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed. Select card ranges from 64GB – 512GB, allowing you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices. Stated performance is achieved by using EVO Plus microSD cards with Samsung readers. Ratings apply to 128GB and 256GB cards. 32GB and 64GB card is A1, V10, UHS-I rated.Water proof: withstand up to 72 hours in seawater.

