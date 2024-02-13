Samsung’s flagship PRO Ultimate microSD adds 256GB of storage to your kit at $28 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering the 256GB Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD memory card for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $35, this card launched last summer as part of the brand’s flagship and fastest memory card lineup. Today’s deal comes within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked with a solid 20% in savings and the best total around right now. Ready to upgrade your drone and camera rig or even mobile gaming setups and Android handsets, this one also ships with the adapter for full-size SD applications. Alongside the 256GB of storage space, it can move data at up to 200MB/s – slightly faster than the latest 256GB PRO Plus model that sells for $23 right now – and includes Samsung’s six-proof protection against the elements, drops, water, extreme temperature, and more. Here’s our hands-on review and you’ll find more details below.

To save even more, you could opt for the slightly slower 180MB/s Pro Plus model mentioned above at $23. But you could also double your storage capacity to 512GB and opt for the Samsung EVO Select model that is selling for $25 Prime shipped. This one isn’t quite as fast at 130MB/s, but if you favor more storage over faster file transfers, it is a solid and popular option.

Today’s deals also join an ongoing offer on Samsung’s 512GB 200MB/s Ultimate microSD card – the largest-capacity model in the lineup – at $48 shipped. You can get all of the details and historic pricing breakdown on this model in our previous deal coverage right here. And you’ll find a host of our other storage gear on sale via this landing page.

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

Spend more time creating and less time saving with read and write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s.

Whether you’re using a smartphone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for compatibility.

With 10-year limited warranty, PRO Ultimate MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything with protection from water5 to extreme temps6.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 512GB.

