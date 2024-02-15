Save up to $250 on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3/Pro MacBook Pros starting at $1,449

B&H is now discounting one of the higher-end 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro configurations for anyone who could always use a little extra RAM. The 512GB/36GB model now sells for $2,149 shipped. It’s down from $2,399, saving you $250 and marking the best price we’ve seen. This is an extra $50 off our previous mention, and discounts one of the configurations that isn’t available from the likes of Amazon or Best Buy. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Head below the fold for more.

Alongside the higher-end version on sale above, we’re also tracking some of the more typical M3 Pro MacBook Pro configurations on sale. These come matched at Amazon on top of B&H.

Other 14-inch MacBooks on sale:

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

