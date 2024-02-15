WORX’s 20V 5-inch cordless electric pruning saw promotes garden growth for $100 (Reg. $160)

Best Buy is offering the WORX 20V 5-inch Cordless Electric Pruning Saw for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $160 price tag, it spent the first eight months mostly riding its MSRP, receiving only one discount down to its $89 low back in April. With fall’s arrival we saw four more minor discounts scattered over the last four months, even missing out on Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $11 above the all-time low. This 5-inch pruning saw comes equipped with a “high-efficiency motor” and a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that is able to fully charge within five hours. Its compact design allows it to fit in tight spaces far better than any standard size chainsaw, making it an ideal tool for any pruning jobs your garden and surrounding foliage may require. It features a 5-inch bar and chain that starts up with a simple squeeze of the trigger, with a whole array of built-in safety accessories to ensure a controlled experience. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option with the same performance features, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Cordless Mini Chainsaw for $41, down from $90. It offers the same dimension sizes, safety features, and performance capabilities as the above model for over half the cost. And if you’re instead looking for something bigger that can handle larger tree pruning, check out the WORX 20V JawSaw Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $146, down from $170. It has a fully protective guard and a blade that extends and retracts from its base, which makes this the only chainsaw actually made for cutting directly on the ground. It is able to reach a maximum of 1,350 RPMs, with a compact blade able to saw through material up to 4 inches in diameter.

And be sure to head on over to our Green Deals hub for more discounts on environmentally-friendly tools, electric vehicles, power stations, water heaters and more. It is updated daily, so you’ll always be up-to-date on the very latest and greatest deals.

WORX 20V 5-inch Cordless Electric Pruning Saw features:

The Worx WG324 20V Power Share 5” Cordless Pruning Saw is the perfect around-the-yard or on-the-go compact cordless chainsaw for pruning bushes, trimming limbs, delimbing fell trees, bucking fell trees, and more. A great tool for chopping up logs for the campfire, clearing a path while hunting, or for just maintaining your property. Full of safety features, like the retractable guard over the bar & chain, and the handle guard to defend against flying debris. This is a less intimidating chainsaw, with a compact, lightweight form-factor that makes it easier to operate and control. But it doesn’t skimp on the specs. The 5 in. bar length is long enough to delimb 4 in. diameter branches if the tree is still standing, or 10 in. diameter branches if it’s already on the ground. But at that size it excels at getting at harder to reach and awkwardly placed branches that a full-size traditional chainsaw wouldn’t be able to easily reach.

