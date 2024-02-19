Twelve South Compass Pro is one of our favorite iPad stands, now at $48 (Save 20%)

Twelve South makes one of our favorite iPad stands on the market, and now it’s at an even better price. The company’s official Amazon storefront now has the Compass Pro for iPad at $48.01 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention from back in December in Twelve South’s Christmas sale. We haven’t seen all too many discounts on the accessory outside of the holiday savings, and now you can score the collapsible stand for your existing M2 iPad Pro or any of the new iPads launching this spring. Head below for more.

Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and sturdy aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix or taking notes with Apple Pencil. It also has a folding design that’s even more ideal for throwing in your bag and taking with you or using on-the-go. We previously also took a hands-on look in our Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

This $13 offering from OMOTON isn’t going to look quite as nice propping up your iPad, nor will it collapse down into a travel-friendly build when not in use. Still, its price tag makes for an even more affordable solution to keep an iPadOS screen in-view. Especially if you can live without the premium Twelve South stylings.

Twelve South Compass Pro features:

The compact Compass Pro stand from Twelve South can go anywhere you take your iPad. Engineered from steel and soft silicone, this beautiful stand holds iPad or iPad Pro in your choice of three different modes. Hands-free as an easel, Compass displays your iPad in portrait or landscape orientation, which is great for watching movies, iPhoto slideshows, or paging through a cookbook.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!