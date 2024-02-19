Official Apple Watch Sport Bands start from just $10 on Amazon (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now marking down an assortment of official Apple Watch Sport Bands to some of the best prices we have ever seen. Centered around the latest styles for 45mm and 41mm smartwatches, all of the deals start from as low as $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’d more regularly pay $49 across the lot, with today’s offers either marking new all-time lows or delivering the very first chances to save period. We break down which styles are getting in on the savings below.

Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a pair of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out, tagging along on hikes, and other fall-worthy adventures, these are just as comfortable for fitness companions as they are for daily wear.

If Apple’s official offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple Watch Sport Band includes 3 straps that can be.

