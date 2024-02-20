UGREEN’s 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for iPhone 15 has never sold for less at $45.50

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for $45.50 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. You’d normally pay $70, with today’s offer clocking in at 35% off. It’s a new all-time low at an extra $4 below our previous mention from over a month ago, too. We further explore what you get in the box in our launch coverage, or just below the fold.

UGREEN’s new MagSafe power bank arrives with an internal 10,000mAh battery that comes complemented by a MagSafe coil. Like all other portable chargers of its kind, it can only dish out 7.5W speeds to iPhones, while Android devices can max out its 15W output. Where the new UGREEN release stands out from other models on the market is with the ability to charge an additional two devices, with a 20W USB-C port on the side being paired with a USB-A slot for powering up three total devices.

UGREEN 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank features:

The portable power bank without pressing the power button, just sticks to the back of the mobile phone (without case or with a magnetic phone case), and it can automatically charge your mobile phone. The wireless battery bank can charge 3 Devices at the same time, Support up to 15W wireless charging, maximum of 22.5W USB-A PD output and maximum 20W USB-C output.

