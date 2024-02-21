Android game and app deals: Peace Death! 1 and 2, DRAW CHILLY, Sigma Theory, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play are now ready and waiting down below. Alongside Wednesday’s Android software discounts, we are also tracking a deal on the Nest x Yale smart lock as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and these Google Pixel 7 offers. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Peace, Death! 1 and 2, DRAW CHILLY, Sigma Theory, Floating Multitasking, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Peace, Death! is an arcade simulator with difficulties. In this game, you play as the Reaper working for your boss, Death, in Apocalypse, Inc. You face a challenge: go through a trial period of seven weeks to get a permanent job and advance the interests of your employer.

Features. You need to examine each client’s feature to determine his, her, or its fate. There are more features every day and the game becomes more difficult. Your client holds a pistol? Send him to Hell unless he changes his mind and drops weapons. Is your client a hat-lover? Should you send him to Heaven? No, it’s not that easy! First, take the hat off, and you might see the horns. Being a demon, killer, or an angel are features, too.