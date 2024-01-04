Dell reveals 2024 XPS laptops with new 14- and 16-inch screens, dedicated Windows Copilot key

Dell’s popular XPS laptop lineup is getting a major makeover. Some of the most popular Windows laptops around are getting a refresh to have a better chance of going toe to toe with Apple’s latest MacBooks, as Dell adopts the 14- and 16-inch form-factors alongside some other changes like a dedicated Windows Copilot key ahead of CES 2024.

Dell is back with a new 2024 lineup of its XPS laptops, debuting three different models along the way. There’s of course the new 14- and 16-inch models which enter with entirely new footprints for the collection, as well as a standard 13-inch version which continues with much of what we’ve seen in the past. Last year the smaller size was deemed the XPS Plus, and now that same tech and approach is being brought to the latest lineup. Dell just so happens to be dropping that Plus from the naming scheme, because it thinks that the higher-end features from before should just be standard at this point. We certainly agree.

It’s all about premium builds this time around, as the new Dell XPS laptops employ a CNC-machined exterior that leans very much into the polished aluminum and glass aesthetic. For the latter, you’ll find Gorilla Glass 3 so that it’s as durable as it is pretty, with the company’s ultra-thin Infinity Edge screen bezels giving the whole lineup some of the more eye-catching displays on the market. They all rock FHD+ screens with variable refresh rates that can adjust from 30Hz up to 120Hz.

That same all-screen design matches quite well with the seamless glass wrist rest, which an unsuspecting eye would gloss over as housing an invisible haptic touchpad. But it’s hidden right in plane sight. There’s also the same approach for the touch sensitive function buttons that find themselves resting above the keyboard. Speaking of, the Dell XPS laptops will be some of the first on the market with dedicated Windows Copilot keys, really leaning into the whole AI trend.

Dell isn’t just adopting all of these design cues from last year’s XPS Plus lineup, but is also willing to admit where it was wrong. The 13-inch model from 2023 was a bit too minimalist as far as the ports were concerned. And while that isn’t changing on the baseline size, the larger 14- and 16-inch versions are getting some more love with a wider array of I/O. Now, there’s three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports to go alongside a microSD card slot and a headphone jack.

Form-factors aside, Dell is walking up to the party with Intel’s new Core Ultra chips at the center of its 2024 XPS laptops. These chips continue the Copilot key and double down on AI thanks to having dedicated NPUs for running programs of that variety. Both the 14- and 16-inch Dell XPS can also be configured with NVIDIA’s RTX 40-series GPUs, too.

We’re still waiting on an official release date, but at least we can report on pricing ahead of time. The new Dell 2024 XPS laptops will start at $1,300 for the XPS 13, while its new and bigger siblings will have the XPS 14 clocking in at $1,700 and the XPS 16 at $1,900. Each one will come with that dedicated Windows Copilot key, and we’ll be able to report on availability in the near future.

