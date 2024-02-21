Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini now starts from $499, plus up to $150 off higher-end configs

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini for $499 shipped. This discounts the 256GB model with 8GB of memory from its usual $599 price tag. You’re looking at $100 in savings as well as the first discount since the very beginning of the New Year. It’s within $20 of the all-time low, and the best since Black Friday. The elevated 512GB SSD model is also on sale at $689.99, down from its $799 price tag after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Over at B&H, you can also save as much as $150 on some higher-end configurations. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Since the last time we saw a Mac mini discount, Satechi has been busy with the reveal of its new Stand and Hub dock. This accessory has been one of our favorites over the years for keeping a sleek desktop setup while bringing I/O to the front of your machine, and now it’s even better thanks to an upgraded NVMe SSD slot stowed away in the bottom. I took a hands-on look at the latest from Satechi, which details everything about the build and experience.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

