Carhartt Winter Sale takes up to 50% off top selling styles + 25% off all outerwear

Carhartt’s Winter Sale continues with new markdowns on best-selling items up to 50% off. Plus, save 25% off all outerwear. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Rugged Flex Fitted Canvas Logo Hat that’s currently $15, which is 50% off the original rate. This hat is available in a fun blue color option for spring and it has a cooling technology, that’s sweat wicking, to help you feel comfortable throughout the day. There is embroidery on the front and back for a stylish touch as well. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Loose Fit Midweight Logo Sweatshirt $33 (Orig. $60)
- Montana Loose Fit Insulated Jacket $60 (Orig. $110)
- Rugged Flex Tapered Straight Pants $30 (Orig. $50)
- Knit Beanie $10 (Orig. $20)
- Rugged Flex Fitted Canvas Hat $15 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Relaxed Fit Midweight Logo Sweatshirt $27 (Orig. $55)
- Relaxed Fit Fleece Pullover $50 (Orig. $100)
- Montana Puffer Vest $72 (Orig. $120)
- Midweight Pocket Leggings $35 (Orig. $70)
- Relaxed Flex Insulated Vest $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!