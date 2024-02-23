Apple AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning charging case hit $180 in Amazon’s Renewed Premium sale

Amazon is now offering the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning charging case for $180.03 shipped. This discounts its Renewed Premium condition model from the original $249 going rate to the second-best price we have seen. It was $11 less back on Black Friday, which also happened to be last time that the Lightning version was on sale before this price cut. Today’s offer saves you $69 and provides a more affordable pair of Apple’s latest headphones for those who aren’t ready to make the jump over to a fully USB-C setup.

Amazon’s Renewed Premium listings deliver “like new” devices with no signs of cosmetic damage. Battery capacity is guaranteed to be at least 90% of the original charge, too. You’ll be getting generic packaging, but also a 1-year Amazon warranty in case these aren’t to your liking.

Products sold on Amazon Renewed are professionally inspected and tested to meet quality standards by an Amazon qualified and performance-managed supplier. If that supplier is a third-party seller, the third-party seller tests and inspects the product.

Okay, back to the actual details on these Apple earbuds. Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

You can also save on the USB-C model this week, too. The savings here isn’t quite as enticing as on the Lightning version, but you’ll still be able to score one of the best prices yet on the latest earbuds from Apple. There’s the same design as you’d expect from the AirPods Pro 2, just with a USB-C port on the bottom to complement MagSafe and all the other tech.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

