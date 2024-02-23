Save $400 on Rad Power’s RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike with 45-mile range at $1,599

Rad Power Bikes has launched an eight-day flash sale that is taking up to $400 off two particular e-bike models. The greatest of the two discounts is on the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike for $1,599 shipped. Down from its $1,999 price tag, we’ve seen this model go for less only two times before – once last summer when costs dropped to $1,399 and four years ago during its initial pre-order and launch sales where prices were seen dropping to $1,299 in special promotions. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mentions from Black Friday and Christmas sales to land at the third-lowest price we have tracked and the second-lowest since its launch.

The RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike comes equipped with a 750W geared hub motor and a 672Wh capacity battery that allows it to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 45+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It features five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, as well as custom 22-inch by 3-inch tires, fenders for both tires, a water-resistant wiring harness, a 200-lumen headlight, an integrated taillight with brake light functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display that gives you a battery level indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, wattmeter, and a USB port to charge your devices.

The flash sale is also discounting the RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike for $1,499, down from $1,649. It comes equipped with the same motor and battery setup as the above model that provides an identical max speed and travel range. It features four levels of low-profile cadence sensing pedal assist, as well as a water-resistant wiring harness, a standard LED headlight, an integrated taillight with a brake light indicator functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, fenders for both tires, and a simple LED display that provides pedal assist controls and battery charge levels. Its main claim to fame amongst Rad Power’s e-bikes is its space-saving folding frame, with the mechanism located at its center for fast and easy storage or transport when it’s not in use.

This flash sale on these two e-bikes will continue through February 29, with other models currently seeing discounts as well. You can browse through all of Rad Power’s offers by heading to the sale’s page here. For more commuting options with similar performance power, check out our recent coverage of Electric Bike Co.’s fully customizable Model J e-bike. It sports a Venice-beach moped design with a 750W motor and a 14Ah battery that hits 20 to 28 MPH speeds for a 60-mile range. You can also head to our Green Deals hub for more discounts on other EV brands, power stations, electric tools, and much more.

RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike features:

Holds the kiddos. Plus groceries. This next-level hauler is perfect for taking the kids across town or loading up at the hardware store. The electric cargo bike’s elongated frame and lower center of gravity provide stable, reliable rides, even when you’re taking full advantage of the 350 lb. payload capacity. Take a passenger (or two!) for a spin. Our family-friendly accessories get the whole gang outside.

