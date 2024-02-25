Best Buy launches member sale with up to $500 off latest MacBooks, bonus $25 gift cards, more

Best Buy is launching a new members sale through the end of the day with some steep discounts. Shipping is free across the board, and today’s price cuts are available exclusively for either its paid My Best Buy Plus or Total plans. You’ll be able to lock-in some all-time lows on the latest MacBooks, save on iPad Pro, build some new LEGO kits with rare deals, and so much more thanks to today’s promotion.

If you’re not already a paid Best Buy member, that’s okay! The retailer is really pushing sign-ups, and to help sweeten the pot on top of the savings in the promotion, it is also throwing in an added credit. You’ll get a $25 Best Buy gift certificate if you sign up now to spend on any of the deals you’re shopping.

As a quick reminder, the My Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year as the most affordable option and its higher My Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. These landing pages, courtesy of the retailer, break down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

Now onto the deals!

Best Buy has a few notable promotions through the end of the day, with Apple gear taking the spotlight. You’ll be able to save as much as $500 on the latest MacBooks. That includes the all-new M3 and M3 Pro machines that just launched back in November of last year, as well as the M2 counterparts that have yet to be refreshed. These deals either match the best prices we’ve seen through the holiday season or mark entirely new all-time lows. You can shop all of those deals right here.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

