Marshall’s vinyl-wrapped Woburn III Bluetooth speaker looks as good as it sounds at $500 (Save $80)

Rikka Altland -
Reg. $580 $500

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Woburn III Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $499.99 shipped. This is $80 off the usual $580 price tag and the second-best price we’ve seen. It’s an extra $50 under the previous discount from Black Friday, and comes within $1 of the all-time from back in September. Today’s offer is also one of the first overall chances to save. We explore what to expect in our hands-on review, as well.

As the most capable of the new III series lineup from Marshall, the most recent Woburn model comes wrapped in the expected vinyl exterior that gives it that old-school amp look. It comes powered by a 90W Class D amplifier for the woofer and a pair of 15W tweeters. Though to really step up the sound profile and round out the entire soundscape, you’ll also find a pair of 15W amplifiers dedicated to the mids for even more balanced sound. The Woburn III can pump out 100.5dB sound and on top of Bluetooth support, has a series of brass controls on the top.

If you need something a bit less booming for your space, the more affordable Marshall Stanmore III won’t cost you as much cash. Also courtesy of Amazon, the vintage-inspired offering clocks in at $380 – $120 below the sale price on the Woburn III. The Stanmore III is still going to serenade you with the same vinyl-wrapped design, just with a 50W woofer and dual tweeter setup.

If you’re looking to take your tunes with you away from an outlet, I just reviewed the Sonos Move 2. It made one hell of a first impression on me with a fun green colorway and only kept that momentum up with stellar stereo playback and a portable design that keeps me serenaded for 24 hours on a single charge. I can easily recommend it for anyone in the market for a more portable smart speaker, and it’s less than the Woburn III’s discounted rate.

More on the Marshall Woburn III:

Delivering a sound that resonates with the presence and power of live music, Woburn II is a carefully crafted machine, designed to Attain the trademark Marshall tone. The largest speaker from Marshall, Woburn II Features a robust sound and hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike Mid range. Two 1” tweeter and dual 5.25” woofers are individually powered by class D Amps for a total of 110 watts of power. Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm aptx lets you wirelessly play your music in glorious, stereo sound.

