Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, Snap, and more

Pokémon Day is here and we now have the details on the brand new new Pokémon Legends Z-A games and more. To coincide with today’s pocket monster reveals, Best Buy has launched a wide-ranging sale on Pokémon toys and figures, TCG card packs, and more at up to 50% off alongside some notable game deals at Walmart on Switch console games. Walmart is now offering the predecessor to today’s new release with Pokémon Legends: Arceus down at $39.99 shipped from the usual $60 as well as Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, both at $39.99 shipped from the regular $60. Those deals also join New Pokémon Snap also going for $40, which is $20 off the regular price tag. While all eyes are today’s Pokémon showcase and the new Pokémon Legends Z-A games, now is a notable chance to shore up your Switch collection with some of the other major releases from the franchise. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
***Pokémon Legends Z-A travels to Kalos in 2025, more Pokémon Day announcements
Nintendo Switch game deals
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Blasphemous 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- GameStop 50% off game sale now live
- Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, Sonic, NBA 2K23, much more
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
- Assassin’s Creed EZIO COLLECTION $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY $8 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY Madness $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $10 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle $25 (Reg. $60)
Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!
Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Blasphemous 2 $25 (Reg. $35)
- Xbox Bundles Sale and Anime event up to 80% off
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- GameStop 50% off game sale now live
- Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, Sonic, NBA 2K23, much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $57 (Reg. $70)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Lords of the Fallen $42 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Firewatch PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Planet of the Discounts: 2,000 titles at up to 70% off
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!