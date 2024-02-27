Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, Snap, and more

Pokémon Day is here and we now have the details on the brand new new Pokémon Legends Z-A games and more. To coincide with today’s pocket monster reveals, Best Buy has launched a wide-ranging sale on Pokémon toys and figures, TCG card packs, and more at up to 50% off alongside some notable game deals at Walmart on Switch console games. Walmart is now offering the predecessor to today’s new release with Pokémon Legends: Arceus down at $39.99 shipped from the usual $60 as well as Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, both at $39.99 shipped from the regular $60. Those deals also join New Pokémon Snap also going for $40, which is $20 off the regular price tag. While all eyes are today’s Pokémon showcase and the new Pokémon Legends Z-A games, now is a notable chance to shore up your Switch collection with some of the other major releases from the franchise. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

