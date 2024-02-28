Today’s best game deals: AC Mirage $30, RE4 $30, Pokémon, PlayStation Under $15, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesUbisoft
Reg. $50 $30
Ubisoft Forward Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $29.97 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is a notable chance to land the latest title in the series on either platform if you have yet to jump in. It takes place in golden age of Baghdad and players get to explore Alamut, the “legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed.” This one brings the experience back to its roots in terms of gameplay as well, with a tighter and more stealth-focused experience harkening back to the early games in the series. Head below for the latest PlayStation digital sales as well as the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

***Pokémon Legends Z-A travels to Kalos in 2025, more Pokémon Day announcements

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!

Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New low lands on Spigen’s ‘scratch-resistan...
Eve MotionBlinds bring Siri and Thread support to your ...
Chat, game, and control Alexa gear with one of the best...
Google’s new Pixel Tablet 256GB has never sold fo...
SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL translucent Ghost gaming keyboar...
Save $296 on OG Apple Watch Ultra as refurbished discou...
Ember’s navy blue Smart Mug 2 with wireless charg...
Upgrade your PS5 with WD_BLACK’s official 7,300MB...
Load more...
Show More Comments