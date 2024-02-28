Today’s best game deals: AC Mirage $30, RE4 $30, Pokémon, PlayStation Under $15, more

Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $29.97 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is a notable chance to land the latest title in the series on either platform if you have yet to jump in. It takes place in golden age of Baghdad and players get to explore Alamut, the “legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed.” This one brings the experience back to its roots in terms of gameplay as well, with a tighter and more stealth-focused experience harkening back to the early games in the series. Head below for the latest PlayStation digital sales as well as the rest of today’s best console game deals.

