Today’s best game deals: AC Mirage $30, RE4 $30, Pokémon, PlayStation Under $15, more

Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Mirage on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $29.97 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is a notable chance to land the latest title in the series on either platform if you have yet to jump in. It takes place in golden age of Baghdad and players get to explore Alamut, the “legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed.” This one brings the experience back to its roots in terms of gameplay as well, with a tighter and more stealth-focused experience harkening back to the early games in the series. Head below for the latest PlayStation digital sales as well as the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond at $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle $40 (Reg. $100)
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Blasphemous 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
- Assassin’s Creed EZIO COLLECTION $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY $8 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY Madness $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $10 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle $25 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Final Fantasy XVI $47.50 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins Plus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale
- March PlayStation PSN sale up to 85% off
- Blasphemous 2 $25 (Reg. $35)
- Xbox Bundles Sale and Anime event up to 80% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $57 (Reg. $70)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Lords of the Fallen $42 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Firewatch PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Planet of the Discounts: 2,000 titles at up to 70% off
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
