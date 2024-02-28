Logitech’s latest Crayon iPad stylus is more affordable than Apple Pencil at $55 (Reg. $70)

Reg. $70 $55
logitech crayon

Amazon is now offering the latest Logitech Crayon for USB-C iPads at $54.95 shipped. This is down from the usual $70 price tag. It’s matching the all-time low for only the second time at 21% off. Today’s offer is the first price cut since back in December, too. This is the new and improved model that takes all of the budget-friendly design of the original and makes it compatible with many of Apple’s newer iPads thanks to USB-C. Head below for all of the details and how it compares to Apple Pencil 2.

Logitech Crayon is one of the more affordable iPad stylus that we’d actually recommend, and features support for the latest iPad Pros, iPad Air, and iPad mini. It takes a bit of a no-frills approach in some regards, like having a physical on and off switch, but it does offer 7 hours of writing or drawing time per charge. There’s palm rejection tech, as well as the same pixel-precision as on Apple Pencil.

We of course have to at least mention Apple Pencil 2. The official flagship stylus from Apple is still going to be worth spending a little more on for anyone who has the budget, especially considering it has magnetic charging, pressure sensitivity, double tap gestures to change tools, and support for the newer Hover mode on iPad Pro. All of that makes it worth the step up to $79, especially considering it’s $40 off the usual going rate. 

Logitech Crayon USB-C features:

Logitech Crayon uses Apple Pencil technology so you can write and draw naturally in pixel-perfect precision without missing a single line or detail. Just tilt this iPad stylus pencil and the smart tip will adjust line weight automatically to the needed thick or thin size. This Logitech stylus pen for iPad connects to iPad instantly—just slide down the off/on switch and start writing; no device pairing or other delays required

