Best Buy’s 4K smart TVs with AirPlay now start from just $230 (Up to $150 off), more from $180

Best Buy is offering some notable deals on its now even more affordable Insignia 4K smart TVs with pricing starting from just $229.99 shipped across several size options. These 2023 models are now up to $150 off the going rate and at the lowest prices we can find with the deepest deal landing on the regularly $500 65-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $349.99 shipped. Clearly not the latest and greatest in high-end TV tech, but they can make for notable low-cost solutions for guest rooms, bedrooms, the kids, or otherwise. They feature 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) displays with HDR support, Alexa voice control action, and direct access to your favorite streaming services. You’ll also land Apple AirPlay streaming and three HDMI 2.1 ports. Head below for more details and a closer look at the rest of the deals.

Insignia Class F30 HD/4K Fire TV deals:

But if you’re looking for a notable deal on a more premium solution, the 2023 model LG C3 OLED smart TVs have now dropped to new Amazon all-time lows just as the latest C4 models have started going up for pre-order. Pricing starts from $1,393 with up to $2,000 in savings at the ready with all of the details you need right here.

Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Take in every moment with breathtaking 4K Ultra HD on this 50-inch screen. It’s equipped with DTS Studio Sound to create realistic and immersive audio. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming—and control it all with your voice. Ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles and more. Experience the affordable, yet high-performing Insignia NS-50F301NA24 50″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV.

