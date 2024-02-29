Google’s official Pixel 8 and 8 Pro silicone cases are $26 after first discount in months (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now discounting Google’s official Pixel 8 Pro case for the first time in months. It now drops down to $26.24 shipped from the usual $35 going rate. Today’s discount is the second-best offer we’ve seen and has only sold for less than today’s sale price twice before – the last was back over Black Friday. Much of the same story is also the case with the Google Pixel 8 cases, all of which are also clocking in at $26.24 – down from $35. These are some of the grippiest cases ever from Google, and our review takes a closer look at that experience. Head below for more.

These official cases from Google wrap your Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in soft and grippy silicone material that helps defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 40% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside for good measure, as well as one of three colors to choose from.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

Official Google Pixel 8 Case features:

The Google Pixel 8 Case is custom-designed just for Pixel 8; it safeguards your phone from drops and scratches, while adding a touch of style. The case comes in an array of fresh colors with subtle metallic accents, so you can choose the one that’s right for you. Made from stain-resistant, microfiber-lined silicone and drop-tested for hundreds of hours for proven protection against everyday “oops” moments

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!