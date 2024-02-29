Time is running out to score an all-time low on Google Pixel 8 at $540 (Save $159)

Woot is now offering the best price yet on the Google Pixel 8. Right now, you can score the unlocked 128GB smartphone for $539.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. It drops down from the usual $699 price tag in order to save you $159. It’s an extra $9 under our previous offer from the very beginning of the year, which had been the previous all-time low. Now for the first time, it’s selling for less to offer a little more competition to the new Samsung Galaxy S24 devices about to ship. We got our hands on the new release back at launch and wrote all about how this is the “small phone of our dreams” in our review over at 9to5Google.

The new Google Pixel 8 leans into tons of AI features with the new Tensor G3 chip to back it up. There’s newfound Magic Eraser technology for photo and video editing, as well as a 6.2-inch Actua display. It packs nearly all of the pro features of its larger counterpart into a smaller body, meaning you don’t have to decide between an unwieldy phone with all of the features and a more compact device that comprises – Pixel 8 does both! There’s a dual camera array around back that is backed by all-day battery life to round out this flagship smartphone.

If we’re talking Android though, this past month has been all about the Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. There are tons of promotions up for grabs ahead of the official launch, offering double storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, added gift cards, and other deals to help you score one of the three newest handsets on the block for less.

Google Pixel 8 features:

Pixel 8 is the helpful phone engineered by Google; the new Google Tensor G3 chip is custom-designed with Google AI for cutting-edge photo and video features and smarter ways to help. Google Pixel 8 has a fully upgraded camera with advanced image processing to reveal vivid colors and striking details; and now with Macro Focus, even the smallest subjects can become spectacular images

