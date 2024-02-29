Stock up for next winter with a Marmot Men’s Shadow Down Jacket for 50% off at $176

With spring only a couple of weeks away, now is a great time to prepare for next winter with Marmot’s Outerwear Flash Sale, where you can get up to 60% off best-selling styles. The Men’s Shadow Down Jacket is currently available for $176, marked down from $350. Available in four colorways – Black, Limelight, Vetiver, and Dark Jungle/Haze – this winter coat features a regular fit, allowing for multiple layers underneath for extra warmth if the weather demands it. Free standard shipping rates apply. Keep reading below for more details on the Men’s Shadow Down Jacket.

There is a whole lot to love in this roomy, breathable, warm winter coat known as the Shadow Down Jacket. It’s a technical piece designed with cold weather in mind and would be the ideal companion while out on the slopes or ice-fishing in the winter. Features include a Recco Avalanche Rescue Reflector, a fixed helmet-compatible hood, a fixed powder skirt to keep snow out, and armpit zips. You can also bet on your hands staying warm with the zippered handwarmer pockets and adjustable drawcord hem that can be tightened to help keep the cold out. The Shadow Down Jacket also has adjustable Velcro cuffs and interior pockets for storage – grab yours here for $176, and then check out other deals on Marmot’s Outerwear Flash Sale. Stay up-to-date on the latest discounts on clothing, shoes, and apparel over in the 9to5Toys Fashion Guide.

More on Men’s Shadow Down Jacket:

When the mountain air is freezing cold but the sun is shining, go with the Men’s Shadow Jacket for a day of skiing or snowboarding at the resort. Pull this technical puffy ski jacket over your baselayer when the temps drop and the storm clouds are nowhere in sight. The 700-fill-power down insulation with Down Defender treatment will keep you warm in frigid temps without weighing you down. Heat-releasing PitZips help regulate your temperature if the weatherman was wrong or you need to dump heat when the powder gets deep. Reinforced shoulders and sleeves add durability for blasting through skinny trees in search of untouched pockets of powder.

