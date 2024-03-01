9to5Toys Daily: March 1, 2024 – AirPods Pro 2 hit $189, Pixel 7 Pro $528, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.
- AirPods Pro 2 return to the all-time low of $189 with new USB-C charging case in tow (Save $60)
- Skip Google’s latest and save $371 on Pixel 7 Pro as it falls to new Amazon low of $528
- Apple launches Beats spring sale on latest Studio Pro headphones at $200 and Studio Buds+ at $130
