Backcountry’s Winter Gear Sale takes up to 40% off The North Face, Patagonia, more

Ali Smith -
FashionBackcountry

Backcountry’s Winter Gear Sale takes up to 40% off top brands including Patagonia, Sorel, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket that’s currently marked down to $279 and originally sold for $399. This jacket is available in four color options and the outer shell is completely waterproof. It’s a great option for winter outings and it’s highly insulated as well. This style was made for comfort with underarm zippers that give excess heat an escape as well as a stretch infused fabric that provides full range of motion. Score even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Backcountry

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Go pro with Kensington’s 100W Thunderbolt 4 Dual ...
EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 portable power station with exp...
Nomad takes 29% off entire collection of iPhone 15 case...
REDMAGIC transparent 150W charger with onboard display ...
EGO’s Power+ 56V electric lawn mower includes two bat...
Radio Flyer’s retro Triple Play Trike drops to $3...
Today’s best iOS app deals: Chicken Police, Dunge...
Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Warriors Thr...
Load more...
Show More Comments