EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 portable power station with expansion battery falls to $949 (Save $366)

The Home Depot is offering the DELTA 2 Portable Power Station with DELTA 2 Smart Extra Battery for $949 shipped. Down from a $1,315 price tag, this combination of devices has seen its fair share of discounts over the last year, with most of them taking place during major events like Prime Deal days, Black Friday, and Christmas sales, as well as various short-lived flash sales scattered throughout. We’ve only seen this bundle go for less twice before, with Amazon having seen the all-time low of $890 back during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate, giving you $366 in savings and landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked – $50 above the next lowest price and $59 above the all-time low.

The DELTA 2 boasts a 1,024Wh capacity that is expanded up to 2,048Wh with the inclusion of the extra battery (and can be expanded further with more). It can fully recharge in up to six hours with a 220W solar panel, and its IP68 waterproof rating ensures protection against water, dust, and debris while you’re out in nature. You’ll be able to monitor and control the DELTA 2’s settings in real time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also offers 15 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for something smaller and more personable for your outings into the wilds of the world, check out our past coverage of the on-going discount for the ALLPOWERS R1500 Portable Power Station. It has a 1,152Wh capacity and provides an 1,800W output power (3,000W peak) with 11 outputs to cover whatever devices or appliances you’ll be needing: four AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two wireless chargers on top, and a car port.

EcoFlow DELTA2 Portable Power Station features:

Made for the Outdoor. Replace your outdoor generator with a solar generator. Includes a 220W Bifacial solar panel to capture up to 25% more energy. Charge your DELTA 2 even faster with green energy.

Built to Last 6x Longer. Its LFP battery chemistry makes for a portable power station with a 3000+ cycle life. Enough for years on end of use. With a sophisticated BMS, you can go easy knowing its an auto-regulating portable battery to keep you safe.

Power Almost Anything. Solar powered generator have come a long way. Power all your appliances with 1800W output, that’s on par with outdoor generators without the fumes or noise. With 15 outlets and its huge output, you can power 90% of your appliances.

Expandable Capacity from 1-3kWh. With the standalone portable power station sporting 1kWh, you can add on extra batteries to reach up to 3kWh. Ideal for camping, RVs or home backup power.

*DELTA 2 and 220W Portable Solar Panel will be shipped separately.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!