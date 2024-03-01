Save $579 on everything you need for first person flights with DJI’s FPV drone combo from $720

DJI’s official eBay storefront is offering its DJI FPV Drone Combo for $720 shipped in certified refurbished condition. This is renewed by the company itself and comes with a 2-year warranty. You’d have originally paid $1,299, with today’s offer dropping down to the second-best price ever. It comes within $21 of the all-time low set last summer and is $579 off at the lowest price in over 9 months. If you fancy yourself a completely sealed model, Amazon has the speedy FPV Drone for $999.

While not the new Avata drone, DJI’s FPV offering arrives as a more affordable package for getting in on the first-person flight sessions. In the box you’re getting the nimble quadcopter itself as well as a bundled controller and the FPV goggles themselves. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60 MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review.

Other specs that make the DJI FPV Drone a compelling offering include the 4K60 video capture and a series of flight modes that give you varying degrees of control over speed and the like. You’re also getting a pair of the second-generation FPV goggles which pair with the drone for real time footage that can let you monitor the drone at up to 10 Kilometers away.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE 2 delivers one of the best options for taking flight this spring. It’s not going to hover around with the same 60 MPH top speeds as you’ll find above, but it does provide 30 minutes of flight time per charge and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. It’s an even better recommendation right now, given that it’s on sale for $299, as well.

DJI FPV Drone Combo features:

Fly through the sky in ways that seem impossible. We never lost our passion for flying, and with DJI FPV, those passions have turned imagination into reality. With this immersive and intuitive aerial platform, get ready to go into the beyond.

