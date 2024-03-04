Discover Samsung Spring Sale goes live with deals on appliances, home theater gear, more

Samsung is officially launching its Discover Spring sale today with a collection of deep discounts on all things Samsung. That includes the company’s latest gadgets and smart home tech, as well as appliances like refrigerators and so much more. It doesn’t matter which room you’re looking to get some new gear for, or if you’re looking to upgrade after spring cleaning, you’ll find some of the lowest prices to date on the brand’s most recent releases. Head below for all of the highlights from the Discover Samsung Spring Sale.

The latest rendition of Samsung’s popular Discover sale is back and offering deep discounts through the end of the week. The savings will all be live through March 10, with a rotating batch of daily deals that you’ll want to head over to this page to check out each day of the week.

You can head over to this landing page to shop all of the different offers live this week. We also have some of our favorites broken down below before we begin combing through all of the price cuts to highlight the best of the best.

More on the Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator:

Extra-large capacity 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes featuring Samsung’s Family Hub™ which lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge. It also features the Beverage Center™ with both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher. Plus a Dual Ice Maker with cubed ice and Ice Bites.

