Lenovo’s Tab P12 Android tablet with Precision Pen 3 stylus hits $270 (New low, Save $80)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the latest Lenovo Tab P12. This 2023 Android tablet drops to $269.99 shipped with 128GB of SSD storage in tow. That’s $80 off the usual $350 price tag and beats our previous mention by an extra $10. It’s the first discount in over a month and one of the first chances to save since debuting last fall. We previously took a hands-on look at the 2022 version back when it launched, which offers a similar experience as the new and improved version.

Lenovo’s Tab P12 comes centered around a 12.7-inch 3K display and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. That lets the tablet run Android 13 right out of the box, with 128GB of storage being backed by 8GB of memory for loading up that display with multiple windows and apps. It has an included Precision Pen 3 stylus for signing documents or getting a bit creative with your favorite digital art app, or just taking notes.

If you’re looking for something a bit more capable, we’re also still tracking a discount on Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE. This model takes a different focus than the tablet above and is now on sale for a new all-time low of $479. It’s down from $649 and while not as affordable as the lead deal, offers $170 in savings alongside its gaming prowess and built-in keyboard.

The Lenovo Tab P12 puts the fun in functional with next-level, detailed visuals and 3K resolution that’s helpful for taking notes in class and winding down with immersive gaming after schoolwork is done. Enjoy some well-deserved downtime with the vibrant visuals of a 12.7-inch LCD screen with up to 1080p streaming quality, enhanced by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound

