Satechi’s new dark grey SM1 Slim mechanical keyboard sees first discount to $85

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new SM1 Slim Mechanical Keyboard for $85 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This discounts the just-released Dark Grey style, which launched at the very end of February after the original version debuted at CES 2024 in January. Today’s price cut is $15 off the usual $100 price tag, the only discount on this model, and comes within $5 of the only other price cut that was live at launch for the light grey version. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage, too.

The new Satechi SM1 Slim joins the company’s other Bluetooth keyboards and enters with a very fresh design that’s unlike any of its other peripherals. Most of the previous releases looked to emulate the look and feel of Apple’s own keyboards, and now its newest is taking a more unique approach with a mechanical build. It still works with your Mac just the same, and even has backlighting so you can type in the dark – a feature that can work for 16.5 hours thanks to the built-in battery. Disabling the lighting will net you 2 months of use between charges. 

Satechi’s latest keyboard has the same premium build we’ve come to expect from the company. It’s quite similar to the Logitech MX Mini keyboard we reviewed and loved from a few years ago, just with some more modern and high-end flourishes. The SM1 Slim keyboard has an aluminum enclosure to really deliver the kind of form-factor we’d expect from Satechi, with adjustable feet and USB-C charging.

More on the Satechi SM1 Slim Keyboard:

Introducing the first Satechi wireless mechanical keyboard designed for both Mac and Windows. This compact keyboard is equally perfect as a gaming keyboard or a keyboard for typing. It features a beautiful white backlight, 14 different backlight patterns, and high-quality clicky switches. In other words, it looks, feels, and sounds like the mechanical keyboard you’ve been waiting for

