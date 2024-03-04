Hands-on with Solo Stove’s new tabletop fire pit, Cinder

Solo Stove is most known for its line of popular smokeless fire pits; however, it also has an incredible lineup of tabletop fire bowls fueled by a Smokeless Gel Fuel. Solo Stove sent me their newest creation, the Cinder Tabletop Bowl. It can be used indoors or outdoors and claims to bring elegance and ambiance to any gathering while also being a quick and easy s’more-making machine. Keep reading to hear more about my hands-on experience with the Solo Stove Cinder Tabletop Bowl!

Solo Stove Cinder first Impressions

Straight out of the box, this tabletop fire pit is incredibly simple in the best way possible. It weighs almost 6 pounds and feels incredibly sturdy, which is nice for something you don’t want falling over while in use. The majority of the fire pit is made of concrete with a natural finish. The accents are copper, and the heat-resistant base is made of thick bamboo. The vibes are clean and elegant and it would fit in with any type of decor. The heat-resistant base is engineered to resist heat transfer, keeping your indoor and outdoor surfaces safe. If you’ve ever burned a candle down to the bottom, where it starts to transfer that heat to the surface below, you know that this is an important safety feature that puts this tabletop fire pit in a class well above candles.

Ambiance powered by Smokeless Gel Fuel

This was my first experience using a smokeless gel fuel, and I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. When you open the can of fuel, it has the appearance of a thick clear jelly and has a faint alcohol smell. The fuel provided comes from Solo Stove’s brand of gel fuels and accessories called, TerraFlame. “Our fuels are designed to burn anywhere without the need for external tanks, lines or hoses. TerraFlame gel fuels burn on pure alcohol while our BioE pourable bioethanol fuels are derived from sustainable eco sources, so that you can create clean flame with a clear conscience.” – TerraFlame. Each gel fuel canister has a run time of 3 hours.

It lights immediately once you put your lighter or match near the surface, much quicker than any fire I’ve ever started! I was skeptical that it could create that calming crackling sound we all know and love, but to my surprise, it really does sound like a crackling fire. The flame reaches much higher than a candle, so that’s something you must be mindful of when it comes to pets and children. Speaking of children, because the smokeless gel fuel has little to no scent, you can safely roast marshmallows indoors while using the Cinder Tabletop Bowl. The marshmallows I roasted were tasty and didn’t taste like alcohol at all. Not to mention, it took less than a minute to open the packages of marshmallows, crackers, and chocolate, roast the marshmallows, and get the finished smores assembled. This tabletop fire pit really does create a charming and versitle atmosphere for any gathering.

The new Solo Stove Cinder is now available

The Cinder Tabletop Bowl is available today for $49.99 on the official Solo Stove website and on Amazon.com. Each package includes the Cinder Tabletop Bowl and one Gel Fuel Can. If you are interested in a tabletop fire pit with a different aesthetic, Solo Stove has a few other models available with a slightly different look. The Wave, Basin, and Geo Tabletop Fire Bowls have a graphite grey base with river rocks surrounding the gel fuel canister. No matter what aesthetic you are going for, all of the models essentially work in the same way. If you want to use your Cinder Tabletop Bowl outside to keep the mosquitoes at bay, there is a citronella version of the gel fuel. However, you should not roast marshmallows over the citronella gel fuel, but it is a great option if you’d like to enhance your outdoor gatherings and keep pests away. Extra gel fuel cans are easy to order from Solo Stove’s website.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even though the Solo Stove Cinder Tabletop Bowl is simple in design and functionality, I think it’s an amazing tool for anyone who places a high priority on ambiance for gatherings or even for alone time. I can see myself using it all the time: while reading a book, outside during a late-night dinner party, or when I need a quick and fun dessert idea for the whole family. I also think it would make an amazing gift for any time of the year. Who knew a bowl of fire could be so fun?

