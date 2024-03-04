TravisMathew refreshes its markdowns with 25% off polos, shorts, more from $22

a man standing in front of a window

TravisMathew is updating your spring wardrobe with 25% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. TM Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. The men’s Sea to Sea Polo Shirt is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $67. For comparison, this polo is regularly priced at $90 and you can choose from three color options as well. This polo is great for pairing with shorts, chino pants, or jeans alike. It’s lightweight as well as highly breathable for warm weather outings. Plus, it’s infused with stretch for golfing as well. Rated 4.9/5 stars from TravisMathew customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from TravisMathew include:

