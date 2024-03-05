Skip Samsung’s latest and score Galaxy S23 for $600 instead (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $599.99 shipped. This discounts the unlocked 128GB smartphone from its usual $700 going rate to the second-best price we’ve seen. It’s within $30 of the all-time low from last fall and the first discount in several months at $100 off. If you’re not sold on the newer Galaxy S24 lineup, this is a notable option for scoring a recent handset for even less. Our launch coverage details everything else you need to know.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 takes on the most affordable approach for its core S23 series smartphones with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the rest of the collection. It lives up to its status as being the most affordable release by rocking a more compact 6.1-inch display, but backs that with a 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED panel. There’s at least 128GB of onboard storage, as well as all of the other modern fixings on a smartphone like 5G, under-screen fingerprint reader, and all-day battery life from its 3,900mAh capacity.

If you’re looking for one of the latest handsets out there, Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series is also on sale today. Seeing the very first cash discounts since launching back in February, you can save at least $100 on the trio of all-new, AI-backed smartphones starting from $700. These are new all-time lows and the best values around for an unlocked version, as well as for those not trading in an existing handset.

Samsung Galaxy S23 features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with the 50MP high-resolution camera of Galaxy S23; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 always does the moment justice

