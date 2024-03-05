Spring clearance takes $250 off Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at just $200 (New low)

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The rugged smartwatch drops to $199.99 shipped from its usual $450 price tag. This is not only $250 off, but also the best discount ever. We last saw it at $300 over the holidays, and now an extra $100 in savings has been applied. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review or head below as we take a deeper dive at how it all stacks up.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech but with an even more premium and rugged design than even the newer additions to the lineup. The titanium case protects all of those features, including the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot.

We also put together a recent feature last fall that walks you through why the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model isn’t a direct replacement to the Galaxy Watch 5. With that newer release, you’re missing out on the titanium shell, massive battery life, and more rugged vibes. If you’re on the fence about bringing home Samsung’s latest, our recent coverage should help. As should today’s $250 discounts.

Today’s deal is an even better value compared to the new OnePlus Watch 2. That just-revealed $300 smartwatch does a lot to improve the company’s track record with wearables, but the value on Samsung’s discounted model today is just too hard to beat.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns. Galaxy Watch5 Pro provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index.

