Anker robot vac/mop deals up to $220 off: G40 with self-empty at $270, more from $180

Anker’s oficial Amazon storefront is now offering a deep deal on its eufy G40 Hybrid+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with the included self-empty station at $269.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to drop the price down from the regular $400 list. While you can score the standard version of this vacuum and mop hybrid down at $158, today’s deal is $130 off and the lowest price we have tracked on the self-empty station combination. Delivering a more high-end autonomous cleaning experience at a price far lower than most of the competition with included emptying docks, if you don’t need the latest and greatest tech or the ultra-powerful suction, this is a deal worth checking out. More deals and details below.

Alongside the 2,500Pa suction power and smartphone control over the cleaning experience, this model includes the self-empty station with a “triple-filtration system to effectively reduce exposure to dust.” Said to keep “99.9% of dust and debris sealed inside,” is sports a 3.2L dust bag that can store up to 60 days worth of cleaning jobs before you need to get involved at all. And remember, this is a hybrid cleaner – it “your floors the deepest clean in one-go with G40 Hybrid+ first vacuuming, and then wiping away anything left over.”

Anker eufy G40 Hybrid+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Up to 60* Days of Debris Storage: Keep 99.9%** of dust and debris sealed inside the Self-Empty Station with triple-filtration system to effectively reduce exposure to dust.

Triple-Filtration system with Allergycare***: Triple-filtration with robotic vacuum filter and 3.2L dust bag that efficiently filtrates, combined with the Self-Empty Station rear filter for worry-free cleaning.

Vacuum Up Food Crumbs: Keep floors clean with 2500Pa of strong suction to pick up food particles and dust.

Plans Efficient Routes: G40 Hybrid+ uses logic to find the efficient path to clean more of your home.

2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Give your floors the deepest clean in one-go with G40 Hybrid+ first vacuuming, and then wiping away anything left over.

