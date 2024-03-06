Save $300 on Apple’s 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display at $1,399

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air may be taking the spotlight this week, but anyone who needs a more capable machine will want to look towards the latest MacBook Pro, instead. Amazon has just the offer to make the higher-end macOS experience a bit more compelling, with the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro clocking in at $1,399 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Today’s offer drops from $1,599 and saves you $300. It’s $50 under our previous February mention and matches the all-time low for one of the first times.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot.

Of course, there is the new M3 MacBook Airs. These are the latest from Apple and pack the same performance as the MacBook Pro. You can choose from both 13- and 15-inch models, both of which are seeing $50 launch discounts right now ahead of officially arriving on Friday. Aside from the Pro version rocking a 14-inch display, it also steps up to a Liquid Retina XDR display that the Airs lack. That means you’re getting a 3024 by 1964 screen with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,000 nits of brightness, while the newer and more portable Macs only have 2560 by 1664 screens – all while also sporting half the storage on the baseline configurations.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in.

