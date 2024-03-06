Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches start from $240 (Save $90+)

Amazon is now discounting Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition smartwatches. A favorite of the batch has the 47mm GPS style at $349.99 shipped. This is $100 off the usual $450 going rate, and on top of being one of the first price cuts around, it is also matching the all-time low only set back in December. Those same $100 in savings also apply to the 43mm version at $319, matching the all-time low in the process. Then there’s the smallest 40mm edition at $239.99 from its usual $330 price tag. Get a full look at the features down below.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 revives a different class of premium wearables from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build. There’s, of course, a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in-depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

Today’s deals are the perfect companion to any of Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 series, which are also on sale today. Seeing the very first cash discounts since launching back in February, you can save at least $100 on the trio of all-new, AI-backed smartphones starting from $700. These are new all-time lows and the best values around for an unlocked version, as well as for those not trading in an existing handset.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke features:

With Galaxy Watch6 Bespoke Edition, choose your custom style with unique watch faces, stylish bands, and high-end stainless steel materials. Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns

