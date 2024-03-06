Sonos Era 300 AirPlay 2 smart speaker drops to $359 in first-ever sale (Refurb, Save $90)

Sonos is now offering a rare chance to save on its latest Era 300 Smart Speakers. Each one drops down to $359 shipped as part of its in-house refurbished listings. Both white and black models are available in this sale. This is the first discount we’ve seen in any condition, dropping from the usual $449 going rate you’d normally pay. There have been some bundles here and there with other home theater gear, but this is the first time a standalone discount has gone live on just a single one of the new speakers, let alone one that saves you $90.

The new Sonos Era 300 arrive as the company’s latest smart speakers. They’re not the entry-level Era 100s, but a more capable option centered around six custom class-D amps that power four tweeters and two woofers. Each speaker is capable of true stereo audio playback, while also boasting Dolby Atmos support and Trueplay tuning to customize sound to your specific room – not to mention Spatial Audio support. AirPlay 2 is enabled by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and there is also Bluetooth, plus a USB-C port with support for wired Ethernet and 3.5mm audio connections. It gains all of the other Sonos perks, too. Go get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Here’s a bit more info about this being a refurbished listing:

Refurbished products are Certified refurbished Sonos devices that have internal components replaced with genuine Sonos parts and then go through all the same testing as our new products, so they function and look like a new Sonos product. They also come with a full warranty.

If you’re looking to take your tunes with you away from an outlet, I just reviewed the Sonos Move 2. It made one hell of a first impression on me with a fun green colorway and only kept that momentum up with stellar stereo playback and a portable design that keeps me serenaded for 24 hours on a single charge. On top of just being a more affordable way to listen to your tunes anywhere, I can personally recommend it for anyone in the market for a more portable smart speaker.

More on the Sonos Era 300:

Featuring six optimally positioned drivers all around the front, sides, and top to support Dolby Atmos Music, the breakthrough acoustic design projects sound from wall to wall and floor to ceiling, immersing you in every dimension of the song. No matter where you are or what you play, the listening experience is nothing short of extraordinary. Custom waveguides disperse sound right, left, forward, and above, creating a sensationally spacious stereo soundstage you can enjoy all around the room

