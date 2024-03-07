Le Creuset launches Alpine, its very first outdoor cookware collection

High-quality and colorful cookware brand, Le Creuset, has dropped Alpine – its newest cookware collection. In a first for Le Creuset, the company has designed pieces made for outdoor cooking, complete with Le Creuset’s signature style and quality. Leading the way is the Alpine Outdoor Collection Skillet, which features superior heat retention and distribution, oversized handles that make for easy and safe lifting, and a low-profile design so you can cook with this skillet in your grill – available now for $160. Free standard shipping. Keep reading below the fold for more information on Le Creuset’s Alpine Outdoor Collection.

The Alpine Outdoor Collection Square Basket is exactly what it sounds like – a square piece of cookware that is ideal for sautéing, stir-frying, or roasting outdoors over a fire. Made from enameled cast iron, this grill basket is ready to use and requires no seasoning to get started – grab yours here for $160. For those who love pizza, burgers, pancakes, or even eggs, the Alpine Outdoor Collection Pizza Pan rounds out Le Creuset’s Alpine Collection and is available for $200. You can bake, roast, sear, and griddle using this pan; it’s sized to accommodate a large pizza and features raised loop handles and low sides, making it easier for grill hoods to close.

As for utensils in the Alpine Collection, the Outdoor Slotted Turner is essential for flipping and turning your steaks, seafood, and pancakes, and is selling for $35. For the same price, get a pair of Outdoor Tongs that will help you grab and turn meat and vegetables from the fire – lastly, also for $35, the Outdoor Two-Pronged Fork is a generously sized utensil that can easily pierce food while it’s cooking. If you purchase all three outdoor utensils, use code BUNDLE3 to save 20% on your total. All items in the Le Creuset Alpine Outdoor Collection are machine washable and have a limited lifetime warranty.

More on Alpine Outdoor Collection Skillet:

Go beyond the kitchen with the Alpine Outdoor Skillet – a versatile essential for searing, sautéing, stir-frying and griddling outdoors. Crafted from enameled cast iron and specifically designed for cooking over an open flame, the skillet is completely encased in a rugged matte black enamel that is ready to use and requires no seasoning. It’s perfectly sized to fit on most grills with enough room to grill alongside, and has a generous surface area and angled sides ideal for stirring and flipping. Raised loop handles make it easy to maneuver on the grates, yet with a low-profile design that allows grill hoods to close. Durable and easy to clean, the Alpine Outdoor Skillet is ideal for seared steaks, fried eggs, toasted sandwiches, pancakes and more.

