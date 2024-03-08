PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle deals: Disc version $449, or Digital at $400 ($50 off)

Deals on PS5 and especially the new slim model have been hard to come by outside of some light offers on bundles over the holidays last year, but both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the best price yet on the new PlayStation 5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle at $449 shipped. This model debuted shortly after Sony unveiled the latest version of its PlayStation 5, now known as the PS5 Slim. Today’s deal gives folks a chance to land a solid $50 deal on the regular $500 package, just in time for the major update Insomniac has now released for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 featuring New Game+ and a whole host of upgrades and improvements to the experience alongside new suits and much more. Hit the jump for more details.

The console included with today’s bundle deal is the latest-model disc version of Sony’s Slim PS5 that comes along with a full-game download of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It also ships with the full package, including 1TB of internal storage, a DualSense Wireless Controller, a pair of horizontal stand feet, the HDMI cable, power cord, and a USB cable.

Now, if you’re not partial to the disc version, Best Buy is also offering this same bundle with the non disc-version PS5 down at $399.99 shipped. This is a special introductory price that will be live through the end of the month, according to Sony.

PlayStation 5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle features:

Bundle includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 full game digital voucher

Slim Design – With PS5, players get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact console design.

1TB of Storage – Keep your favorite games ready and waiting for you to jump in and play with 1TB of SSD storage built in.

Box Contents – 1 DualSense Wireless Controller, 2 Horizontal Stand Feet, HDMI Cable, AC Power Cord, USB cable, printed materials, ASTRO’s PLAYROOM (Pre-installed game)

PS5 console (CFI-2000 model group – slim). Vertical Stand sold separately.

