HYPER’s EcoSmart sustainable 4-port USB-C hub with 4K HDMI matching $48 low (Reg. $60)

Alongside the now live HYPER St. Patty’s Day sale, its official Amazon storefront is now offering its HyperDrive Next 4-Port USB-C Hub for $47.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently out of stock directly from HYPER, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model debuted on Amazon for the first time back in October and is now matching the lowest we have tracked there. Designed for “creators, video editors, photographers,” and anyone else looking to expand their I/O potential, this one is made of the brand’s sustainable EcoSmart material – “100% recycled aluminum and 85% recycled plastic” – with charging, data, and video ports at the ready. Head below for more details.

The HyperDrive Next connects to your machine via USB-C and features a pair of downstream USB-C ports that run at 10Gb/s alongside a single USB-A port and an HDMI jack – this one supports an extra 4K monitor running at 60Hz. You’ll also find passthrough charging action, allowing you to power and charge your devices with an up to 85W output.

Be sure to head over to our coverage of the aforementioned HYPER holiday sale that is now in full swing. There’s up to 50% in savings at the ready, including everything from its HyperPack Pro bags, Thunderbolt 4 hubs, MacBook sleeves, cables, and more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

HYPER HyperDrive Next 4-Port hub features:

Enables lightning-fast data transfer, allowing users to move large files, backup data, and sync devices in a fraction of the time compared to traditional USB connections, increasing productivity and efficiency. Power and charge your devices up to 85W with a 100W PD 3.0 charger* while using the hub, ensuring uninterrupted productivity, making it ideal for power-hungry devices and busy professionals on the go. Enhance your productivity and multitasking capabilities by providing a spacious and immersive workspace, allowing users to simultaneously view and work on multiple high-resolution content, such as videos, images, documents, and applications, with smooth and crisp visuals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!